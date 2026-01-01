Presley Gerber dead at 27

Presley Gerber has died. He was 27.

The only son of Rande Gerber and his supermodel wife, Cindy Crawford, died on Sunday 20 September at a rehab facility, according to Los Angeles County Medical Examiner records obtained by TMZ.

A representative for Presley's mother, father and sister, Kaia Gerber, told People magazine, "The family is asking for privacy during this very difficult and painful time."

An autopsy has yet to be completed.

Model Presley had been open about his struggles with mental health and substance abuse in the past.

"Having struggled with mental health, depression and some other things that come along with that, I think that whether I help one person or a hundred people get out of that place that I was in at one point in my life, that's all I need to do," he told the Studio 22 podcast in 2023.

He added, "I've seen a lot of stuff and I've learned a lot of things. What I hope I can do is have made the mistakes for some other people, so they don't have to make the same mistakes that I made."

In an interview for the September 2026 issue of US Vogue magazine, sister Kaia talked about her older sibling's issues.

"My parents for most of our lives were very, very private and didn't share anything, and now we have this absolute teacher, my brother, who says, 'I'm gonna be very human for everyone,'" she told the outlet.

"There's only so much you can hide from the world. And trying to put a lid on something just makes the person feel like you're ashamed of them."

Kaia acknowledged that she often attempted to be the "easy one" for her parents.

"When something like that happens in a family, it kind of levels everyone," the 24-year-old mused. "I think that's also why I started to self-identify as the easy one and never wanted to ask for help. Because it felt like too much to have two children who were needing."