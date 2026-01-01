Charlize Theron explains why Hollywood needed The Odyssey

Charlize Theron thinks The Odyssey was a much-needed reminder of the enduring appeal of cinema.

The Oscar-winning actress starred alongside Matt Damon, Tom Holland, Anne Hathaway, Robert Pattinson, Lupita Nyong'o, Samantha Morton, and Zendaya in The Odyssey, the film adaptation of Homer's ancient Greek epic poem the Odyssey, and Charlize has admitted to being wowed by the public's reaction to the project.

The actress - who plays Calypso in The Odyssey - told The Hollywood Reporter: "It’s so rewarding to see that people do want to go to the theatres. They do want to go and see movies, and if we were ever questioning it, we shouldn’t anymore."

The film industry is facing an uncertain future amid the rise of streaming platforms, like Netflix. But Charlize was heartened to see so many people turn out to watch The Odyssey in cinemas.

She said: "I do think my industry is really worried about where we are going and what’s happening. I think we needed a little bit of this reminder that people do love to watch movies in the theatre."

Charlize, 51, also heaped praise on director Sir Christopher Nolan, who has managed to turn his name alone into a theatrical event.

The actress hopes that other directors are able to achieve similar status in the future.

She said: "Let’s hope he’s not the only one.

"I know he hopes that he’s not the only one either. If anything, I think we should take encouragement from this. And I know that he, for sure, wants more of that."

Meanwhile, Matt Damon previously hailed Nolan, admitting to being amazed by his vision for The Odyssey.

The 55-year-old actor played Odysseus, the Greek king of Ithaca, in the acclaimed movie, and he heaped praise on the acclaimed filmmaker.

Speaking to Collider, Matt shared: "I don't know how he did it. I don't know.

"I mean, the amount of vision that it took to build this world and how intentional it was. He talked about it from the moment we had our first conversation about it, and how it's myth, it's this ancient world, but he wanted to ground it.

"So all of those conversations about the wardrobe and the layering and the layers of dirt and everything, it was about this comprehensive effort on the part of all the departments to just really world-build.

"Then, to be able to do it on IMAX, which was the goal, but we didn't know if we'd do it. He didn't announce that as we set off. I mean, we knew that was the intention, but we didn't know if we'd be able to do it, and that is the final piece that just puts you there."