Meryl Streep's casting in Narnia slammed as 'woke' by Christian groups

Christian activists have slammed the casting of Meryl Streep as Narnia's Aslan, declaring it "woke".

Social media users took to the web to express their fury at Meryl voicing the lion, Aslan.

Traditionally regarded as a stand-in for Jesus Christ, the mythical talking big cat has conventionally been played by male actors, including Liam Neeson, who reprised the role across three Narnia movies from 2005-2010.

However, some fans were unable to tolerate the idea that a Christ-like figure, as well as a lion with a mane, could be a woman.

"It doesn't even make sense why a MALE LION would sound like Meryl Streep!" one wrote on X. " It's ridiculous!"

"Aslan is based on the story of Jesus," another declared. "Jesus is male, and Aslan is obviously a male lion. What's this about?"

While others pleaded with Meryl, 77, to reconsider taking the role, claiming it would be blasphemous for her to act the part of Aslan.

"Dear Meryl Streep," one wrote. "I have watched your films and loved your talent for 40 years. Please do not do this. They are using you and your good name to blaspheme Christians."

Helmed by Barbie and Little Women director Greta Gerwig, the Netflix movie is set for release in 2027.

Greta previously explained she had very intentionally cast Meryl in the role.

"I wanted someone who was profound but not pretentious, who had gravitas but not morose self-seriousness," she told Empire Magazine in an interview published on 17 September.

"I wanted someone who was older than 70, so there was a wisdom of experience, but who also had the capacity of fresh wonder, like a child.

"And also to be one of the greatest actors to ever do it. That list is not a long one."