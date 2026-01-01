Sarah Michelle Gellar shares rare photos of children to celebrate their birthdays

Sarah Michelle Gellar has posted rare photos of her two children to celebrate their birthdays.

The Buffy the Vampire Slayer actress and her husband, Freddie Prinze Jr., are parents to daughter Charlotte, 17, and son Rocky, 14.

Taking to Instagram over the weekend, Sarah shared several sweet snaps of her teenagers, who were both born in the month of September.

"Yesterday was my best friend's birthday @charlotteprinze. I'm not sure how you are 17 already," she captioned a selfie of herself and her daughter posing together. "You may have been the child that made me a mom, but now you are the person that brings out the best in me. (Not to mention my biggest champion) Thank you... for being you."

Later on Sunday, the Cruel Intentions star marked Rocky's birthday by uploading a snap of herself and her son. She posted a photo of her youngest child, who has ambitions of becoming a race car driver, sitting in a go-kart too.

"And then, there were two," the 49-year-old wrote. "Three years and one day later @rockyprinze came racing into our lives. I should have known from your speedy delivery, the excitement you would bring. You have no idea how lucky I feel to watch you chase your dream. You inspire not just me, but everyone around you. Happy Birthday Rocky."

In the past, Sarah and Freddie didn't allow their children's faces to be shown on social media.

"Our rules are probably stricter than most. Our kids don't have social media," she explained on Yahoo! Life's parenting series So Mini Ways back in October 2022. "They're allowed to look sometimes when it's our phones. Sometimes, our kids will be like, 'You guys are the strictest household!' But I say, 'Yes, but everyone still wants to come here!'"