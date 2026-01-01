Paris Hilton pays tribute to 'beautiful soul' Presley Gerber

Paris Hilton is "completely heartbroken" over Presley Gerber's death.

On Sunday, editors at TMZ reported that the model - the son of Cindy Crawford and Rande Gerber and the brother of Kaia Gerber - had died at a rehabilitation facility. He was 27.

A cause of death has not been disclosed.

Following the tragic news, Paris took to her Instagram Stories to pay tribute to Presley.

"I'm completely heartbroken. I still can't believe this is real," she captioned a red carpet photo of herself and her pal. "Presley, you were such a beautiful soul. So sweet, sensitive, kind and genuine. I cared about you so much, and I'm going to miss you more than words can say."

The media personality went on to emphasise how much she cherished the memories they shared.

"You had such a gentle heart and there was something so special about you that anyone who was lucky enough to know you could feel," the 45-year-old continued. "I hope you knew how deeply loved you were and how many people cared about you."

To conclude, Paris offered her condolences to Presley's family and friends.

"My heart is with your entire family during this unimaginable time," she added. "Rest in peace, my friend. Love you forever. You will be so deeply missed."

Previously, Presley had spoken of his mental health and addiction battles.

"Having struggled with mental health, depression, and some other things that come along with that, I think that whether I help one person or a hundred people get out of that place that I was in at one point in my life, that's all I need to do," he told the Studio 22 podcast in 2023. "I've seen a lot of stuff, and I've learned a lot of things. What I hope I can do is have made the mistakes for some other people, so they don't have to make the same mistakes that I made."