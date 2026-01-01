Aaron Sorkin: 'Jeremy Strong treated his co-stars the way he imagined Mark Zuckerberg would'

Aaron Sorkin has revealed Jeremy Strong treated his The Social Reckoning co-stars the way "he imagined" Mark Zuckerberg would have.

Strong is renowned for his method acting and remained in character even once the cameras had stopped rolling, while starring as Meta CEO Zuckerberg in the new drama.

Sorkin had anticipated Strong's dedicated approach to the project, and has revealed how he prepared cast members ahead of time.

"I told all the other actors in his scenes: 'Guys, he's not going to be hanging out with you at craft service. He's not going to be yucking it up with you between takes," he explained to The New York Times in the latest edition of The Interview.

"'He's probably not going to speak to you at all. He is going to treat you the way he imagines Mark treats the people around him.' And that's what happened. You cannot argue with the results," he added.

The Social Reckoning, the sequel to The Social Network, also stars Jeremy Allen White, Mikey Madison, Betty Gilpin and Bill Burr.

The plotline follows Facebook engineer Frances Haugen, who joins forces with Wall Street Journal reporter Jeff Horowitz to expose Facebook's most guarded secrets.

Elsewhere in the interview, Sorkin continued to pay tribute to Strong's performance as Zuckerberg.

He was particularly impressed with how prepared the Succession star was once filming began.

"Jeremy does a lot of his own work," Sorkin shared.

"He does a tremendous amount of work before he shows up on your set. He did not speak in his own voice on the set or walk the way Jeremy walks."

The Social Reckoning is released in cinemas worldwide from 9 October.