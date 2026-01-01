Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney buy Wrexham pub The Turf

Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney have bought the historic pub next door to Wrexham AFC's Racecourse Ground.

The Hollywood co-owners have purchased The Turf in order to "protect the future of the club," which features heavily in the award-winning Welcome to Wrexham documentary series.

Originally named the Turf Hotel, the pub holds huge historical significance as Wrexham AFC was founded there in October 1864, making it the oldest football club in Wales.

A club statement said they hoped to "help protect the historic pub" by "incorporating the club, the Racecourse Ground and The Turf under a single ownership."

They added that bringing the pub under unified ownership with the stadium and football club "allows for the preservation of the history and traditions of the historic public house that is inexorably linked to the Racecourse Ground and Wrexham AFC Football Club."

The venue features heavily in the documentary series, now in its fifth season, with Ryan and Rob frequently filmed inside since taking over the Welsh football club in 2021, often joined by Hollywood friends including Will Ferrell and Paul Rudd.

Prince William even made an appearance at the pub in 2024, pulling a pint behind the bar to mark St David's Day.

The pub's landlord, Wayne Jones, who has become a familiar face on the documentary series, described the purchase as "great news for all Wrexham fans."

"I look forward to continue running The Turf and bringing its unique mix of history, atmosphere and sometimes Hollywood stardust to the next generation of Wrexham fans and locals alike," he said.

Eric Allyn, speaking on behalf of minority investors the Allyn family, added, "Ever since we invested in Wrexham AFC through Red Dragon Ventures in 2024, the town, the community and the football club have become a second home. By bringing The Turf into the group, we are securing the long-term future of the pub and with it preserving its history and that of the club."