Kit Harington open to playing Jon Snow again: 'It could work'

Kit Harington has revealed he is open to reprising his role as Jon Snow.

The 39-year-old shared the revelation on the Happy Sad Confused podcast on Monday, ahead of his new role as Gilderoy Lockhart in HBO's live-action Harry Potter series.

News of the HBO Jon Snow sequel first broke in 2022, with the initial idea set after the eight Game of Thrones seasons, showing Jon Snow as a broken man, who has chased off his direwolf Ghost and thrown away his sword Longclaw. With the actor wanting Jon to die so as not to become a hero.

"We developed it two years or so," he said. "I still think there's a world in which something could work."

Kit explained he wouldn't have pursued the sequel "in the first place if I didn't", admitting he was "very hesitant" at the start as was HBO and George R.R. Martin.

"'If we don't find the right thing, let's not do it. It's much better if we don't.' After a little while of of thinking about it - it kind of was me - (I said), 'This isn't quite the right (story).'"

The spin-off was shelved in 2024, however Kit has now hinted that he is still keen to reprise the famous role.

"(But) now I've gone and done all these other things and now I feel more comfortable with that character and that world again and where it sits in my life," Kit added.

The Eternals star will be playing the role of Gilderoy Lockhart, Hogwart's temporary Defense Against the Dark Arts professor in HBO's live-action Harry Potter Series.