Cindy Crawford shared heartfelt tribute to son Presley Gerber months before his death

Cindy Crawford revealed she was "so proud" of her "little boy", just months before Presley Gerber's death.

On Sunday, records filed by the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner confirmed the 27-year-old model had died at a rehabilitation facility. His cause of death has not yet been released.

As Cindy marked her son's birthday back in July, the fashion icon took to social media to pay tribute to Presley.

"Happy birthday I'm so proud of the man you've become, but I'll always see you as my little boy! Love you," she wrote on Instagram, alongside photos of the pair together.

Presley's last public appearance was in June, when he attended an event with Cindy and his father Rande Gerber.

At the We Are ENOUGH x Aviator Nation launch event in California, the mental health advocate was candid about his own personal struggles.

Presley, who had spoken openly about his mental health battles and drug use in recent years, revealed that growing up in the public eye had left him feeling under pressure to behave in a certain way.

"The most free I felt was when I was finally honest with myself," he shared at the time.

Earlier this year, Cindy and her daughter Kaia Gerber showed their support for Presley after he underwent an Ibogaine treatment in Mexico.

Ibogaine, a naturally occurring psychoactive substance derived from an African shrub, is reported to help reset brain pathways and reduce withdrawal symptoms.

"I faced what I had been running from, and somewhere in all of it, i started finding my way back to myself," Presley shared on social media.

After Presley wrote about his experience, Cindy hailed him as a "warrior", while Kaia revealed she was so "proud" of her brother.