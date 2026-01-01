Halle Berry: 'Zendaya is my little sweetheart'

Halle Berry has described Zendaya as "my little sweetheart".

The Monster's Ball actress discussed her connection to Zendaya while attending an event in Los Angeles on Sunday.

As she revealed she's a huge fan of The Odyssey actress, Halle hinted she would love to work with Zendaya one day.

"I do speak to her and I have to say she is the sweetest and my little sweetheart and I would love to find something to do with her someday," Halle told People.

"I mean, hopefully we will, but I'm just a supporter of her."

During her appearance, Halle also gave her seal of approval to Zendaya's new pixie hairstyle - which has drawn comparisons to Halle's iconic 90s look.

The 60-year-old actress shared how flattered she was for people to draw parallels between them.

"I love everything she's doing. I think she is changing the game in so many ways for her generation," she continued.

"And I couldn't be more proud of someone or to know someone honoured that she would pay homage to me that way. That was really sweet."

Earlier this month, Zendaya appeared to take inspiration from Halle as she attended the Primetime Emmy Awards in a silver sequin Prada dress while wearing her hair in a "reimagined" pixie cut, similar to the hairstyle Halle was famous for.