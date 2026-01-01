Halle Berry reacts to Maya Boyd taking over Storm role in new X-Men movie

Halle Berry thinks X-Men star Maya Boyd will "kill it" as Storm.

The 60-year-old star, who played the weather-controlling superhero from 2000 to 2014 in the live action X-Men movies, has offered some words of support after the 23-year-old actress was cast in the role for the upcoming franchise reboot as part of the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Giving her thoughts to PEOPLE magazine, she gushed: "I believe she’s going to kill it. You know what I mean?"

Berry first took on the role of Ororo Munroe/Storm in 2000's X-Men alongside the likes of Hugh Jackman, Sir Patrick Stewart, Sir Ian McKellen and James Marsden.

She reprised the role in X2: X-Men United, X-Men: The Last Stand and X-Men: Days of Future Past, while Alexandra Shipp played a younger version in X-Men: Apocalypse and X-Men: Dark Phoenix.

However, Berry played down the idea of any kind of passing of the torch.

She added: "Yeah, there’s people playing Storm. No, my Storm was my Storm and I wish her so well.

"I very much look forward to seeing what her version will be. I’m sure she’s going to murder it.”

Berry had a similar experience with Catwoman, having played the character in the 2004 movie of the same name.

Since then, the likes of Anne Hathaway, Zoe Kravitz and Camren Bicondova have put their own spins on the role.

Berry said: "And what I love is the same thing happened with Catwoman. Everybody has their version of who that character is and how they internalise it.”

Last month, Marvel unveiled the cast for the new-look X-Men, including Boyd as Storm.

Kit Harington will play Cyclops, with Spider-Man: Brad New Day star Sadie Sink taking on the role of Jean Grey.

The trio will be joined by Samara Weaving as Emma Frost, Christopher Abbott as Professor Xavier, Adam Driver as Mr. Sinister, and Obsession star Inde Navarrette as Rogue.

Sink’s role as Jean Grey, a mutant with the power of telepathy and telekinesis, was previously revealed in Spider-Man: Brand New Day and she spoke of her excitement at continuing the role in the X-Men universe.

She told Entertainment Weekly: “It’s good. It’s a big relief.

"You live with a little secret for so long that, now that it’s out and a lot of people are going to see this movie, I kind of forgot that was a part of the process - that people watch it.

"Which, obviously. But it’s just been in my own little inner circle for so long, so to spread out into the world, it’s surreal.”