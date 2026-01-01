Taylor Swift to receive inaugural Artist Director Honours at 2026 MTV VMAs

Taylor Swift is set to receive the inaugural Artist Director Honours at the 2026 MTV Video Music Awards.

MTV announced on Monday that the pop superstar will pick up the gong at this year's awards show on 27 September, Billboard reports.

The new award recognises "groundbreaking music artists whose work behind the camera has expanded the possibilities of music video and advanced the art of visual storytelling" and "celebrates a sustained and influential body of work from artists who have pushed creative boundaries and developed a clear directorial voice", according to a press release.

Swift, who already has 30 MTV Moon Persons in her trophy cabinet, heads into this year's VMAs with nine nominations, including Artist of the Year, Video of the Year for The Fate of Ophelia, and Best Pop, also for The Fate of Ophelia.

Swift's tally is a close second to Madonna's 11 nominations.

Ariana Grande and Sabrina Carpenter are also among this year's leading nominees with seven nods apiece, followed by Bruno Mars, PinkPantheress and Zara Larsson with five.

Nirvana will receive the coveted Video Vanguard Award at this year's ceremony.

Hosted by Snoop Dogg, the 2026 VMAs will air live from Los Angeles' Peacock Theatre on the evening of Sunday 27 September US time.