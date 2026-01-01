Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, spotted at pub with Ellen DeGeneres

Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, is settling into life back in Britain with the help of some old friends.

Prince Harry's wife was photographed enjoying an afternoon pub outing with longtime pals and former California neighbours Ellen DeGeneres and Portia de Rossi.

The meet-up took place at The Three Horseshoes pub near Burford, Oxfordshire, on Monday 21 September, Page Six reports.

The outing came as Prince Harry stepped out solo in London for the WellChild Awards, his latest public appearance since the couple moved back to Britain with their children, Prince Archie, seven, and Princess Lilibet, five, last month.

The Duchess has yet to attend an official public event since the family's return, instead focusing on settling her children into their new chapter. The pair switched schools after just two days amid security concerns surrounding their commute.

The Sussexes are longtime friends of DeGeneres and de Rossi. The Duchess famously appeared on The Ellen DeGeneres Show in November 2021, and the couples remained part of the same social circle in the years that followed.

DeGeneres and de Rossi moved from Montecito, California, to the Cotswolds in November 2024 after Donald Trump was re-elected as US president.

DeGeneres has previously stated that de Rossi is an avid horse lover and that she's "living her dream" being in the English countryside.