Christina Applegate shares first message following lengthy hospital stay

Christina Applegate has shared a first peek at her life outside hospital, following a months-long stay amid her ongoing battle with multiple sclerosis.

In the video, shared on Applegate's Instagram account, the Married... with Children star is seen showing off blonde tresses while wearing a black zip-up hoodie.

She gave a shoutout to her hairstylist in the update.

"Fresh hair colour, new weird spot on my cheek haha thank you @davestanwell for brightening up my cloudy day. Love you and love to you all out there," she captioned the post.

News first broke that Applegate had been hospitalised back in March. The following month, she took to Instagram to share that she'd been "getting stronger and better every day".

"Thank you for the outpouring of love and well wishes," she wrote in her caption at the time. "Health issues are a constant for me, but I'm a strong chick and I'm getting stronger and better every day. I'm taking a moment to focus on my health, but I'll be back with more to say soon enough."

Applegate first announced her MS diagnosis in August 2021. She made her first public appearance following the news when she attended her Hollywood Walk of Fame ceremony in November 2022.