Kelly Osbourne pays homage to dad Ozzy on return to catwalk

Kelly Osbourne has made a return to the catwalk.

The reality TV star strutted the runway at Natasha Zinko's spring 2027 show during London Fashion Week, which was sponsored by OnlyFans.

Osbourne, sporting a white backless shirt and black bow tie, carried a toy bat that dangled from a chain in a nod to her late father, Ozzy Osbourne.

The bat was a longtime signature accessory for the Black Sabbath frontman, who died in July 2025 at the age of 76.

Kelly has honoured her dad in a similar way before, wearing a bat-shaped fascinator to Royal Ascot in June, and pairing a white swimsuit with bat-shaped sunglasses while on holiday in July.

On the runway, the Fashion Police alum covered up her short blonde hair with a wig styled in a sharp black asymmetrical bob, echoing the punky cut she favoured in the early 2000s.

Friday's runway walk was Osbourne's first in more than a decade. Her last outing was at the 2015 Life Ball in Vienna, a gala fundraiser supporting people living with HIV or AIDS.

Before that, she had made cameos at Naomi Campbell's Fashion for Relief shows and walked for designers including Betsey Johnson and Heatherette.

Zinko's show explored themes of "surveillance and authenticity", and also featured media personality Katie Price, Sopranos star Drea de Matteo and singer Lava La Rue.