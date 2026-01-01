Javier Bardem shares petition to remove Pink as UNICEF ambassador

Javier Bardem has shared multiple posts in support of a petition seeking to remove Pink as a UNICEF ambassador.

The No Country for Old Men star re-shared several posts to his Instagram Stories on Monday, encouraging people to sign a Change.org petition to get Pink dismissed as an ambassador.

Pink received significant backlash after calling out Macklemore's "Free Palestine" message on Ed Sheeran's Loop tour.

She shared a post from the @Stop_AntiSemitism page, which stated, "Awful, Jewish fans bought tickets to see Ed Sheeran sing last night in NJ, not to be ambushed by Macklemore's anti-Israel propaganda. Instead, Macklemore walked onstage in a keffiyeh, shouted 'Free Palestine', accused Israel of a false 'genocide', and turned a mainstream event into a political nightmare against the Jewish state."

As people began criticising the So What singer, she shared memes with comments including, "Being liked by everyone is a clown's job."

The Change.org petition directly addresses the singer's stance, noting, "Pink's recent comments are not just unfortunate but also incompatible with the role of a UNICEF Ambassador, an individual expected to promote peace, understanding, and humanitarian values above personal biases.

"UNICEF's mission is to uphold the rights and dignity of all children, regardless of political affiliations or geographic boundaries. We rely on ambassadors to be torchbearers of these principles, fostering inclusive dialogue and meaningful support."

The petition proposes UNICEF take "decisive action and remove Pink as an ambassador".

The petition currently has garnered more than 162,000 signatures at time of publication.