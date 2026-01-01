Presley Gerber's ex Charlotte D'Alessio shares emotional tribute

Presley Gerber's ex-girlfriend Charlotte D'Alessio has shared an emotional tribute to the late model after his shock death at 27 on Sunday.

The Canadian model, who dated Gerber for around two years from 2018, posted a series of intimate photos of the pair, writing that they shared a "pure love" and that she was "very angry" about his death.

Gerber, the only son of supermodel Cindy Crawford and millionaire businessman Rande Gerber, died at a rehab facility in Los Angeles. His death is being investigated as a suspected overdose.

D'Alessio reflected on their time together as she shared a photo of them embracing on a dock, with the model pictured in a bikini alongside Gerber.

"Shared a pure love with you, and for that I thank and honour your life. You deserved more time. You deserved more life. Very angry ab this," she wrote on the image.

On another black-and-white photo of them hugging, she wrote, "Love you, Pres. always. Up there, down here. Don't ever doubt that. We all love you so much. I hope you can feel it."

Aside from his romance with D'Alessio, Gerber had also been linked to reality TV star Lexi Wood in 2022 and model Cayley King in 2017.