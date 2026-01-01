NEWS Prince Harry in talks to make documentary about Diana, Princess of Wales Newsdesk Share with :





Prince Harry is reportedly in talks to make a documentary about his late mother, Diana, Princess of Wales.

On Monday, editors at The Telegraph reported that the British royal, the second son of Diana and King Charles III, is considering making a film about his beloved mum's life.



Tragically, Diana died at the age of 36 in 1997 after a car crash in Paris, France.



"The Duke has discussed a number of possible projects to mark the 30th anniversary of his mother Diana, Princess of Wales's passing," a source told the publication. "Nothing has been finalised or confirmed, and he is still considering the most meaningful way to honour her legacy during this important anniversary year."



Harry has allegedly approached "several" friends and relatives of Diana, including her brother Charles Spencer.



Representatives for the Duke of Sussex have not yet responded to the report.



Harry and his wife, Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, are no strangers to the format, having featured in the 2022 Netflix six-part documentary series, Harry & Meghan.



They also made the 2024 documentary, Polo, and lifestyle series, With Love, Meghan, for the streamer via their Archewell Productions company.



Harry and Meghan have a multi-year "first look" deal with Netflix.



There has been renewed interest in the way Harry, 42, and his older brother, Prince William, may mark the 30th anniversary of Diana's death due to the publication of her brother Charles's new memoir, Swan Song: Diana, My Sister.



The book is due to hit shelves on Tuesday.

