Anne Hathaway haunted by Dakota Johnson's Verity scream

Dakota Johnson’s scream in Verity “lives rent free” in Anne Hathaway’s head.

In one scene in the upcoming movie, Dakota is seen kissing Josh Hartnett, while dreaming that she’s kissing Anne instead.

The passionate embrace ends with Dakota letting out a huge scream, which was improvised in the heat of the moment.

In an interview with Entertainment Tonight, Anne revealed how the scream came about, as she said: “Michael Showalter’s our director. We would be shooting and then he would just throw out these suggestions to us.

“Right at the end of this big kiss-a-thon he’s like ‘Dakota, scream’.”

Anne then turned to Dakota and said: “And I think you were like, ‘Really, scream?’ And he was like ‘yeah’. And then you did this all-timer scream.”

“Right in Annie’s face,” Dakota laughed.

With Anne adding: “It’s in the movie, it’s in the trailer and it lives rent-free in my head.”

In an interview with Extra, Dakota was asked if she’d prefer to kiss Josh or Anne again, to which she replied: “I would kiss Annie for the rest of my life. Truly.”

Looking at Anne, she said: “If you need me, I’m there.”

Verity is based on the book of the same name by Colleen Hoover, with a famously ambiguous ending.

Reflecting on the open-ended conclusion, Dakota told Extra: “I think just being ok with not really ever having a succinct ending to this movie. I think having it be up in the air and not really knowing who… the whole time you’re wondering who the villain island I think that’s so much fun.

“I think audiences get tired of being spoon-fed information and being told what to believe. So I think it’s nice to let people decide for themselves what story they want.”

Verity is due for release in cinemas on October 2.