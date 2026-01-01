Joey King insists Practical Magic 2 casting criticism didn't upset her

Joey King has insisted the criticism over her casting in Practical Magic 2 doesn't "permeate at all".

The 27-year-old actress plays Kylie Owens in the sequel, a role originally performed by Evan Rachel Wood in the 1998 cult classic starring Sandra Bullock and Nicole Kidman.

In Monday's episode of Dax Shepard's Armchair Expert podcast, King addressed the backlash.

"But now I'm just like, 'Wait a minute, good or bad, whether they're saying really nice things, really mean things, really untrue things about my beliefs, whatever they're saying, my real life is great.' It doesn't permeate that at all," she shared.

"I still get hired to do roles I love. I still have a really nice life at home. Then I guess it really doesn't permeate my space. It's true, it doesn't. So what does it matter?"

King continued to discuss the reaction to her casting.

She acknowledged it was initially "very hard" for audiences to accept that Wood and Alexandra Artrip, who was replaced by Maisie Williams as Antonia Owens in the sequel, wouldn't be part of the new movie.

King justified the decision to re-cast the roles of Kylie and Antonia Owens, while original cast members including Kidman, Bullock, Stockard Channing and Dianne Wiest all returned.

"It's a very specific kind of age story line of where the girls are," she added.

"In the books, the girls in the Book of Magic, they're of a certain age. They're just out of college."

The Kissing Booth actress also insisted there's no ill feeling between her and 39-year-old Wood, as she recalled reaching out to her contemporary to clear the air.

"She said in an interview recently, I saw where she was like, 'I wish Joey the best'..." she explained.

"And then I was like, 'Well, what if we just chatted?' And so that was really nice because it's just so noisy when people make their mind up about how to behave, and they feel something about someone or a casting choice."

Last year, Wood took to social media to claim she was "not asked to come back" for the sequel and the decision was "not in my control or my choice".