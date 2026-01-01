Robin Williams' daughter slams fans for circulating AI-generated videos of the late actor

Robin Williams' daughter Zelda Williams has slammed fans for circulating AI-generated videos of her late father.

On Monday, Zelda took to social media to call for an end to videos featuring an AI image of the Mrs Doubtfire actor.

"Anyone who claims to be a fan who believes it clearly listened to his movies on mute because that voice is robotic and terrible," she wrote on X.

"That said, a human made a robot create it, and to you I say: leave him out of your delusional bulls**t and let him rest. If you cannot make your case without making a dead man make it more convincing for you, then tell me: who's the one manipulating the public thru media now?"

Her comments were made in reference to a "supposedly private video" circulating of Robin, who passed away in August 2014 aged 63.

Zelda has insisted the clip is "clearly AI" and isn't a "particularly convincing" likeness of the Hollywood legend.

"I hate this cesspool of an app," she continued.

"It's mostly bots and people willingly being duped by bots at this point so not sure why I feel the need to come back to clarify, but I love him, so I will. Just because he's gone does not mean he's now your puppet. Have some shame."

Zelda's post comes almost a year after she last took to social media to ask fans not to send her augmented content featuring her late father.

In recent years, Robin's likeness has become a popular choice for AI recreation, with many augmented videos shared online.

"Please, just stop sending me AI videos of Dad," Zelda pleaded on Instagram in October 2025.

"Stop believing I wanna see it or that I'll understand, I don't and I won't. If you're just trying to troll me, I've seen way worse, I'll restrict and move on."