Woody Harrelson claims Matthew McConaughey exposed himself to Jimmy Kimmel at 2026 Emmy Awards

Woody Harrelson has claimed Matthew McConaughey exposed himself to Jimmy Kimmel at 2026 Emmy Awards.

During an appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live! on Monday night, the Natural Born Killers actor recounted a humorous story that went down at the annual awards ceremony on 14 September.

Host Jimmy described how he became emotional amid the In Memoriam segment where his late friend and long-time bandleader, Cleto Escobedo III, was honoured.

"My friend Cleto passed away and it was in the montage, and I started getting choked up and I went to the bathroom," he recalled. "I'm washing my hands and I notice next to me - I mean, right next to me - Matthew McConaughey is at the urinal."

Jimmy recounted how the Oscar-winning actor noticed he was upset.

"He's like, 'Hey, you OK?' And I told him what happened and he is again at the urinal, and he turns to me and he gives me a very nice hug - he hugs me very warmly - and I am hugging him for a little while, and I said, 'Is your penis out?' And he said, 'Yes it is. Yes it is.' And he says, 'In fact, I'm going to rub it up against you a little bit,'" the 58-year-old continued.

And just at that moment, Woody exited one of the stalls in the bathroom.

"I never try to grade or critique what other people are doing, and I figured you guys, whatever your thing is, I didn't want to be the guy to say, 'No, not in the restroom at the Emmys!'" the former Cheers star smiled. "But I did hear you say that (you were upset) and that's why afterwards we were all out in the hall and had a group hug. I'm sorry to hear about that."

To conclude, Jimmy insisted that he was fine with the 56-year-old's behaviour.

"That did lighten the moment considerably and Cleto would have loved that very much," he added.

Woody, 65, and Matthew are currently promoting new comedy series, Brothers. The show is set to premiere via Apple TV on Wednesday.