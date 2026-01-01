Channing Tatum denies setting up burner Instagram account

Channing Tatum has shut down rumours suggesting he set up a burner Instagram account to shade his ex-fiancée, Zoë Kravitz.

Earlier this week, eagle-eyed fans noticed that an account with the name "Nonya Bidness" had commented on several posts about the High Fidelity actress and her rumoured new fiancé, Harry Styles.

Users also claimed that it was Tatum doing the trolling due to the profile being the only one followed by his official Instagram account.

But on Monday, the Magic Mike actor issued a statement via his Instagram Stories in which he denied being behind the mystery messages.

"Yo i truly can't believe yall think this is what l'm doing with my free time," he wrote, adding: "F**kin hilarious."

Tatum went on to joke that he would do a much better job of setting up a burner account if he needed to.

"Also why would I follow a burner account if I didn't want people to connect me to it?" the 46-year-old continued. "Wtf (what the f**k), come on."

And to conclude, Tatum emphasised that he only has one verified Instagram account.

"If I really need to say it," he added. "l only have one IG account, @channingtatum."

Previously, the 21 Jump Street actor was married to his Step Up co-star, Jenna Dewan, from 2009 until 2019. They share a 13-year-old daughter, Everly.

Tatum and Kravitz started dating in 2021 and were briefly engaged before they parted ways in 2024. He is currently dating model Inka Williams.