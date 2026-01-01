Taylor Frankie Paul quits The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives

Taylor Frankie Paul has seemingly bid farewell to The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives.

The reality TV star has had a tumultuous few months in her personal life, having briefly entered a rehabilitation facility amid her child custody battle earlier this year.

Taylor returned to the Hulu show in a limited capacity for season five, appearing in intros and opening credits.

But on Monday, the media personality issued a statement via her Instagram account in which she explained that she has no "desire to move forward like this".

"I originally was willing to be removed to let them all continue on with less stress and I'm back to that point," she began. "Some of the girls know what I've been through and then to turn and collectively pile on with their 'statements' knowing there has been ongoing abuse through the system the last eight months on top of what I've endured."

Taylor went on to allege that she was tasked with setting pay grades within meetings with network executives and is "grateful" she kept the same wages out of "fairness and integrity".

In addition, the mother-of-three claimed she has been the target of "bullying" within the cast.

"What makes it harder to take in is some of these parents have made mistakes that would result in the same judgement I'm receiving yet pointing a finger," the 32-year-old continued. "However, it's a pleasure to remove myself so they can continue, because I've almost convinced myself I'm deserving of all this pain and to a certain degree absolutely this is consequences of my actions."

To conclude, Taylor emphasised that she has been pondering how much "suffering and scrutiny is going to be enough".

"I'm just relieved to be out," she added.

Season five of The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives, co-starring the likes of Jen Affleck, Jessi Draper, Mayci Neeley, and Layla Taylor, began airing this month.

It's unclear whether season six is in the works.

Representatives for Hulu have not yet responded to Taylor's comments.

The Utah-based influencer was also set to feature on season 22 of The Bachelorette, but the programme was cancelled before being aired due to domestic violence allegations made against her by her ex-boyfriend, Dakota Mortensen.