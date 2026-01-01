Hayden Panettiere's cause of death revealed

Hayden Panettiere's official cause of death has been confirmed, following her death at the age of 36.

The Heroes actress was found unresponsive at an apartment in Greenville, South Carolina on 16 August and pronounced dead at the scene.

An official cause of death has now been released, with the Greenville County Coroner's Office determining that Panettiere died from the toxic effects of fentanyl, 4-ANPP, Alprazolam, Methocarbamol, and Quetiapine.

The manner of death has been ruled an accident.

The news comes just days after the Nashville star was remembered at a touching memorial in Malibu.

Among the roughly 150 guests were Panettiere's Nashville co-stars Connie Britton, Jonathan Jackson and Sam Palladio. Also in attendance were Ruby Rose, Evan Ross, Beverly D'Angelo, Storm Santos, Caroline D'Amore, Cameron Richardson and Paris Hilton.

Britton gave a speech, as did actor Charles Esten, who also sang a song from Nashville before a flock of doves were released into the sky.

Hayden's father, Skip Panettiere, was also in attendance. He shared a statement announcing the news of his daughter's death last month.

"It is with profound sadness that we share the tragic passing of our beloved Hayden," he wrote at the time. "She was an incredible light and a force of nature who brought immeasurable love and joy to all who knew her, and to the millions who watched her onscreen."

Panettiere had been candid about her struggles from child stardom through adulthood. She released a memoir in May titled This Is Me: A Reckoning, detailing the highs and lows of fame, her past relationships and her struggles with postpartum depression and addiction.