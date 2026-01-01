Daisy Edgar-Jones reveals 'long summers' inspired her Sense and Sensibility role

Daisy Edgar-Jones has revealed "long summers" spent in Northern Ireland helped her prepare for Sense and Sensibility.

The 28-year-old actress plays Elinor Dashwood in the latest screen adaptation of Jane Austen's beloved novel.

While speaking to the BBC, Edgar-Jones explained how her childhood family holidays in the idyllic countryside inspired her latest acting role.

"I remember big long summers when I was very young in Fermanagh," she shared.

"In the fields which definitely helped with my Sense and Sensibility journey because I was doing a lot of the similar wandering around, with not much to do, under the big sky and I love being here."

Edgar-Jones' mother Wendy is from County Down in Northern Ireland, while she also has family living in Fermanagh.

Having spent several months filming the hit TV series Normal People in Northern Ireland, the actress still feels a deep connection to the country.

"I always feel so welcome and the people are incredible," she added.

The Sense and Sensibility plot centres around sisterhood and finding love, with Esme Creed-Miles playing Marianne Dashwood, the passionate younger sibling of Elinor.

Edgar-Jones recently revealed she found it easy to relate to the character of Elinor, who is far more private about her romantic feelings.

"When it comes to love, I think I am very much more Elinor in every sort of way," she explained to the BBC.

"I definitely lead a lot with my head and try and push aside, bury my emotion."

Sense and Sensibility, also starring Caitriona Balfe, Fiona Shaw, Frank Dillane and George MacKay, is released in cinemas from 25 September.