Mike Leigh's Tender Loving Care is likely to be his last film

Mike Leigh's new movie is likely to be his last.

The 83-year-old filmmaker has directed Tender Loving Care, a new comedy-drama movie - but Mike has confirmed that it's likely to be the last project of his storied career.

Speaking to reporters at the San Sebastian Film Festival, Mike shared: "It’s quite straightforward. I have a medical condition [myositis], which affects my muscular movement, and it’s quite difficult to move around. [It’s] certainly more difficult than it should be for a filmmaker, and therefore it’s more than probable that this film will have to be my last film. That’s all.

"It’s a practical matter to do with my medical condition — a physical condition."

Mike also reflected on the themes of Tender Loving Care, which stars Kate O'Flynn, Marion Bailey, Paul Jesson, and Alice Bailey Johnson.

The film director explained: "We haven’t stopped being human. The quality of life hasn’t gone away just because we’re in tough times — on the contrary, all the more reason to reflect positivity the way we can.

"Obviously, I hope that Tender Loving Care wouldn’t be misunderstood as a piece of romantic escapism because it isn’t. It’s a hard look at realities, but it is about compassion, and compassion is as important in these times as many other times."

The film explores post-War decline in Britain, as well as budget cuts to health and social care services.

Mike admits to having mixed feelings about Britain's long-term future.

He said: "It’s a question with no black and white answer.

"One wants to be optimistic. One wants to see light at the end of the tunnel. I have children and grandchildren, and my youngest grandchild is actually two years of age. If everything goes as it should, he will be my age in the 22nd century, and I want that world to be a good world. I want his life to be positive.

"On the other hand, it’s not difficult to be pessimistic because, as has already been referred to, so many things are happening in the world which are frightening and limiting. And really, that’s all I can say."

Tender Loving Care features an abundance of wine drinking, and Mike addressed the issue with the reporters.

The director explained: "As far as I’m concerned, it’s about making films about how we live at all kinds of levels in real life. Part of that is that people drink, so there’s a sort of symbolism in it … It’s not a comment about the pros or cons of drinking. It’s just the fact that it is part of the texture and fibre of everyday life."