Bill Pullman to play Hugh Hefner in Playmates

Bill Pullman is to take on the role of late Playboy founder Hugh Hefner in a new “coming of age” movie.

Playmates will be the directorial debut for Lorraine Nicholson, who also penned the script, which tells the story of a 13-year-old girl called Elle who considers the Playboy Mansion to be her second home.

As she’s at the mansion, she meets a wannabe Playmate Anna, played by Lily-Rose Depp, who is vying to be Playmate of the Month.

The pair form an unlikely friendship as Elle tries to help Anna land her goal, whilst Anna attempts to get Elle her dream - a boyfriend.

Playmates will also star The Housemaid actress Indiana Elle as teenager Elle, and has been snapped up by Searchlight Pictures, according to Deadline Hollywood.

Lorraine, the daughter of legendary actor Jack Nicholson and his ex Rebecca Broussard, has loosely based the story on her own experiences at the Playboy Mansion while growing up in the public eye.

While Lorraine’s short film Life Boat, which she wrote and directed, premiered at the Tribeca Film Festival, Playmates will mark her feature debut.

She previously hit headlines with an essay she penned for W magazine about growing up in Hollywood, in which she called Los Angeles the “status-anxiety capital of the world”.

In the essay, Lorraine also recalled some of her experiences at the Playboy Mansion - and her friendship with Hugh’s children Marston and Cooper.

She called the mansion “such a place of innocence, paradoxically”, adding: “I was regularly swimming in the grotto. I didn’t know that the place had this other side by night.”

Lorraine had her first movie experience when she was cast as an extra in Jack’s movie Something’s Gotta Give when she was just 13.

She recalled: “Nancy Meyers let me be an extra in Something’s Gotta Give because I wanted to be an actor.

“But my parents wouldn’t let me pursue acting until I went to college, which was smart, because I then realised I didn’t actually want that.”