Robert Pattinson teases 'totally different' The Batman: Part II

Robert Pattinson has revealed The Batman: Part II will be a "totally different take" on the franchise.

In an interview with Collider, the actor discussed the hotly-anticipated follow up to his debut in 2022's The Batman.

As he opened up about the new film, directed by Matt Reeves, Pattinson promised that fans would be treated to something completely new.

"It's so ambitious. I mean, I sort of said the other day on something that the first one was a different take on a Batman movie, and this one is another," he shared.

Pattinson continued to share his "excitement" for The Batman Part II, which also stars Scarlett Johansson, Sebastian Stan, Colin Farrell, Jeffrey Wright and Charles Dance.

While the film's plotline has been kept under wraps, the 40-year-old star described the project as "ambitious".

"It's a real left turn from the first one, but somehow it keeps elements of the kind of feel of it," he mused.

"But it just feels really ambitious, and I'm excited to see how it turns out."

He also admitted that the script, written by Reeves, is so complex that he has struggled to keep every character and detail straight in his head.

"When you see it, the script is incredibly dense, and it's like he's just one of those directors who it's really obvious that he has the entire thing in his head already," Pattinson explained.

"There's so much in it that it's almost impossible to encompass the whole thing, but when you keep finding out, you're like, 'Oh, no, you know exactly what you want to do with this.' There's just something so cool about it."

The Batman Part II is scheduled to be released in cinemas from 18 February 2028.