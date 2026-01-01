Matthew McConaughey admits his arguments with Woody Harrelson have 'drawn blood'

Matthew McConaughey has admitted some of his arguments with Woody Harrelson have "drawn blood".

The Hollywood stars have been friends for more than 30 years and are currently promoting their new Apple TV series, Brothers, in which they play fictionalised versions of themselves.

As he discussed his close bond with Harrelson, McConaughey revealed their disagreements have turned physical in the past.

"Blood has been drawn," McConaughey told Entertainment Weekly.

"No broken bones. Blood has been drawn, though, and will be drawn again."

Harrelson confirmed the pair often "butt heads", and that one altercation resulted in a "chipped tooth".

"Cracked lip. That kind of thing," he added.

As McConaughey claimed Harrelson was the one to suffer a chipped tooth, the 56-year-old actor recalled how his co-star once "accidentally overswung" and hit him square in the jaw.

"One of the great athletes of all of time with incredible special sense," McConaughey laughed, as he pointed at Harrelson.

"Such a bulls**t excuse when he says, 'Oh, I didn't mean to extend it, miss it by four inches long.' He knows exactly where every part of his body is," he continued.

Despite their differences the stars, who first worked together on the 1999 comedy EDTv, remain the best of friends and always find a way to make peace.

"In the end, we f***ing love each other. We hug it out. We mix a drink. Everything's groovy," Harrelson, 65, insisted.

Brothers is available to stream on Apple TV from today.