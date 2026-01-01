Tom Cruise: 'It would be amazing to star in a Taylor Swift music video'

Tom Cruise has revealed it would "amazing" to appear in a Taylor Swift music video.

The 64-year-old actor made the comments on Tuesday evening as he appeared on the red carpet at London's Leicester Square for the world premiere of his new movie Digger.

"It would be amazing to work with her on anything," Cruise told BuzzFeed when asked if he would consider starring in a music promo for Swift.

"I make movies, you know, let's go make a movie. I think she's such a talent in anything she does. She's absolutely brilliant. She's a brilliant writer. Brilliant," he added.

Cruise's interest in working with Swift came on the same day as the 36-year-old singer announced her new single, titled Patient Zero, would be released on Friday.

The news came after months of speculation, with Swift dropping a series of cryptic clues and Easter eggs.

As Cruise showed his enthusiasm for working on a film or music promo with Swift, he went on to suggest she could also consider a career in directing.

"Her ability, you know, we were talking about... if she ever decided to direct, she could be a director of feature films. I know she does her videos and she does a beautiful job," he added.

Cruise is no stranger to praising Swift's many talents.

The pair recently sat together to cheer on her husband Travis Kelce in the Kansas City Chief's opening game of the season at the Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City.

After the game, Cruise told The Tonight Show host Jimmy Fallon that the singer had been "schooling" him during the game, as he revealed she "knows her stuff".