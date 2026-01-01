Wendi McLendon-Covey disputes Jeff Garlin's account of his exit from The Goldbergs

Wendi McLendon-Covey has rejected Jeff Garlin's account of the reasons why he left The Goldbergs.

The actors played Murray and Beverly Goldberg on the ABC sitcom, which aired for 10 seasons from 2013 until 2023.

However, Garlin departed the series in December 2021 after editors at Vanity Fair reported that he had allegedly "engaged in a pattern of verbal and physical conduct" on set that made people "uncomfortable".

But during an interview for The Daily Beast's Obsessed podcast this week, Garlin declared that he "empathised" with McLendon-Covey because he was "undiagnosed bipolar" at the time he exited and was "miserable on the show".

The clip was shared on Instagram, and a short time later, the Bridesmaids actress responded, "Huh," in the comments section.

McLendon-Covey then added a longer reply to a follower.

"Let's just say I remember things very differently, as does the crew, the other actors, the writers, and our executives," the 56-year-old added.

Representatives for Garlin and McLendon-Covey have not yet commented further.

Elsewhere in the Obsessed podcast chat, the Curb Your Enthusiasm actor called his former co-star "one of the greatest actors I've ever worked with".

"And (McLendon-Covey) was always trying to tell me, 'Hey, you're really great on the show.' I didn't believe her. I just got to the point where I had to quit, and she was very resentful," the 64-year-old stated. "I can only speak to what I'm responsible for. Being bipolar, I was either one of three things: dark, dark, dark, dark, didn't talk and look at anyone; happy to the point of mania, never turning off my thing; or mean - really, really mean."

In September 2022, Garlin revealed he had been struggling with bipolar disorder.