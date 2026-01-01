George Lucas had planned to make three more Star Wars movies

George Lucas had planned to make three more Star Wars movies before he decided to retire.

During a recent interview on CBS Sunday Morning, the creator of the legendary franchise revealed his original intention to helm additional instalments.

His wife and business partner Mellody Hobson also took part in the interview, and recalled how the new Lucas Museum of Narrative Art in Los Angeles "nearly killed him" due to the "level of detail" he poured into the project.

Opening the museum became the catalyst behind Lucas' decision to retire from directing.

"Well, I'm 82, so there is a limit...." Lucas explained as he discussed launching the museum.

"When I did this, I decided to retire from making movies, which was a big deal because I had three more Star Wars to make," he added.

As Lucas continued to focus his energy on the museum, he realised it would compromise his filmmaking plans.

"I realised that I was running out of time, and I did want to make this museum, and I'd spent a lot of time developing digital technology for the movie business," he shared. "You know, all art depends on technology."

Lucas directed four Stars Wars films, with the first instalment Star Wars: Episode IV - A New Hope released in 1977.

He then co-wrote and produced the second and third movies in the trilogy, with Irvin Kershner and Richard Marquand taking on directing duties respectively.

Lucas returned to helm the prequel trilogy, comprising Star Wars: Episode I - The Phantom Menace in 1999, 2002's Star Wars: Episode II - Attack of the Clones, followed by Star Wars: Episode III - Revenge of the Sith in 2005.