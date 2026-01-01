Jon Hamm breaks silence on becoming a dad

Jon Hamm has revealed he is "very excited and deeply terrified" about becoming an "old dad".

The actor broke his silence on wife Anna Osceola's pregnancy during an appearance on Late Night With Seth Meyers on Tuesday.

The couple, who married in June 2023, announced the pregnancy by showing off her baby bump during an appearance at the 2026 Emmy Awards in Los Angeles in September.

Speaking about the news for the first time, the Mad Men star joked, "I'm not saying she did it on purpose, but decent timing."

The soon-to-be first time father admitted that he is both "very excited and deeply terrified," adding, "I think I'm doing it right."

The Late Night host warned him, "By the way, that doesn't ever go away."

Poking fun at being an "older dad" Hamm quipped, "When your kid is 70, you'll be like, 'I did it!' When I'm 152." The 55-year-old added, "You got nothing on me."

Meyers seemed to agree, jokingly adding, "So, you make me feel like a young dad."

In 2024, Hamm told The Hollywood Reporter he was open about the possibility of expanding his family.

He explained that his parents' divorce early in his life, meant he previously "didn't look at marriage as a thing", but since marrying Osceola, he hoped their relationship "turns into kids".

"It's not lost on me that I'm 53," he told the outlet. "I will be the old dad, but so it goes. It could be a good thing. We'll see."