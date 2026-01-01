Nick Cannon 'so excited' for upcoming docuseries about life as father of 12 children

Nick Cannon has revealed he is "so excited" for his upcoming documentary, which will chronicle his unconventional lifestyle.

In recent years, The Masked Singer host has made headlines for his unconventional family dynamic, having fathered kids with six different women.

The Netflix docuseries promises an "intimate look" into his world, with Cannon telling US Magazine he's "so excited" to "finally be able to explain it in a way that isn't a sound bite."

Cannon was married to Mariah Carey from 2008 until 2016, and the pair share 15-year-old twins Monroe and Moroccan. It's unclear whether the pop superstar will appear in the documentary.

The 45-year-old is also father to sons Golden and Rise, and a daughter Powerful Queen, with Brittany Bell; twin boys Zion and Zillion as well as daughter Beautiful with Abby De La Rosa, a son named Legendary with Bre Tiesi, a daughter called Onyx with LaNisha Cole, and a daughter named Halo with Alyssa Scott.

Sadly, Cannon and Alyssa's son Zen died at the age of five months in 2021 after a battle with brain cancer.

Explaining what "consensual non-monogamy" means to him, Cannon said: "I have an abundance of love, and I want to be the best provider and partner. I have the means to - not even speaking financially - be a helpmate to people and I think that's the root of it."

He added that fans would learn more in the upcoming documentary, including a session between Cannon and his therapist.

"You'll see in the doc I sit with my therapist and talk about, 'Why am I this way? Everybody says I'm weird.' I want to break it down and understand why. We get to the root of it," he teased.

A title or release date for the Netflix documentary has not yet been confirmed, though it is expected to drop in winter 2026.