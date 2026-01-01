Brad Pitt: Indie cinema is as strong as in the ’90s

Brad Pitt thinks indie cinema is "as strong as in the ’90s".

The rise of streaming platforms like Netflix has caused some people to predict the death of cinema, but Brad thinks indie movies are actually thriving in the new landscape.

The 62-year-old actor - who co-founded the production company Plan B Entertainment in 2001 - said at the San Sebastian Film Festival: "I think the current setup has actually been really conducive to independent [films], in a really cool way because more eyes are getting on these projects. It feels even as strong as in the ’90s."

Brad's opinion was echoed by Heart of the Beast director David Ayer.

The acclaimed filmmaker explained: "I think there’s new pipelines of discovery out there, new auteurs.

"We have people coming in off YouTube or the internet, but now we’re seeing what I believe may be the ascent of it, as we find filmmakers in that space, but also as young people matriculate into the industry.

"They have much different tastes, and they grew up on a different sense of media than we did. So I’m actually very excited about the future and future opportunities and future stories that are going to be told."

Meanwhile, Brad previously admitted to being "pretty grateful" for the rise of streaming platforms.

The actor claimed that streamers like Netflix have actually helped to improve the overall quality of movies.

Speaking to Far Out magazine, Brad explained: "I really like that we have these streaming services, because I’m seeing gutsy material. I’m seeing material that studios aren’t able to gamble on.

"Through streaming services, artists are the ones who are able to gamble. I feel like cinema is being reduced more and more to spectacle, something more sensational. I don’t mean that as a negative, but I’m seeing more thought-provoking pieces like The Two Popes being done, and I’m pretty grateful for it."

Brad thinks it's important that he learns to adapt to new technologies, rather than harking back to the past too often.

The veteran film star - who is one of the best-paid actors in Hollywood - reflected: "I’m glad things are always evolving and changing, and complaining about it won’t do any good. You work with what you have. Like digital, they’re doing amazing things with it, so I don’t lament that film is being used less and less."

Brad also stressed that moviemaking is a collaborative experience.

He said: "As actors, what we do is a team sport. Making a film takes everyone. And we contribute what we contribute.

"Sometimes it’s going to be better than what we gave on the day. Sometimes it’s weaker than what we gave on the day. But it’s a team effort."