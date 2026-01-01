Home Improvement star Jonathan Taylor Thomas arrested in Malibu

Jonathan Taylor Thomas has been arrested in Los Angeles.

The former Home Improvement child star was accused of public intoxication and kicking a police officer in the stomach, TMZ reported.

According to booking records from the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department obtained by Entertainment Weekly, Thomas was detained at the Malibu/Lost Hills Sheriff's Station on Monday and released the following day.

Deputies were patrolling an area of Westlake Village when they saw a vehicle blocking traffic at a green-lit intersection, a press release from the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department confirms.

"Deputies pulled alongside the vehicle to see if the driver needed assistance. Deputies noticed the driver was acting odd and appeared to be intoxicated. Deputies conducted a traffic stop on the vehicle for the violation and conducted a driving under the influence investigation."

Thomas, real name Jonathan Weiss, was a passenger in the car, who also appeared intoxicated. He "continually exited the vehicle and approached the deputies, distracting them from their investigation", the statement continued, noting that as the officers attempted to detain him, the former actor "kicked a deputy in the stomach".

He was arrested at the scene.

Thomas portrayed Randy Taylor on the 1990s sitcom. His last acting role, according to film and TV database IMDB, was in the Tim Allen comedy Last Man Standing in 2015.