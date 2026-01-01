Rose McGowan responds to Harvey Weinstein's 15-year prison sentence

Harvey Weinstein has been sentenced to 15 years in prison for a 2006 sex crime in New York.

After the news of the disgraced movie mogul's sentencing broke, actor and former accuser Rose Byrne took to Instagram to react with a video response.

"It's done. I can't really adequately explain what this is like, what this feels like. It's too strange and surreal and massive exhale and massive f yes," she shares in the clip. "Enough. Years stolen from so many of us. For me, it's been close to three decades now of being harassed, stalked, terrorised. I can only talk about my experience, but I know others have had the same.

"Thank you to the women in New York. You did this," she added, along with a screenshot of a news article.

In the caption of the post, McGowan wrote, "There are not enough hashtags for this moment."

McGowan was one of the first and most prominent women to accuse Harvey Weinstein of sexual assault and rape, helping spark the global #MeToo movement.

Weinstein's sentencing on Wednesday in Manhattan for sexually assaulting one-time TV production assistant Miriam Haley followed a legal case that spanned more than six years.

Weinstein is expected to appeal. He has denied raping or sexually assaulting anyone.

Haley addressed the court on Wednesday just before Weinstein was sentenced.

"Having been sexually assaulted by Harvey Weinstein has had a devastating effect on my life and sense of security that may never go away," she said. "It's a life sentence for me."