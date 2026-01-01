Roseanne Barr launches foul-mouthed tirade against former TV son

Roseanne Barr has launched a scathing attack on her former TV son, Michael Fishman.

The sitcom star called out her co-star in an expletive-laden rant after he spoke about her 2018 racism controversy last month.

"He f**king doesn't even f**king know what I said," she claimed in an upcoming episode of the Can't Be Censored podcast. "Even though I've explained it 10,000 times for nine years on the internet."

Barr, who starred in Roseanne with Fishman playing her on-screen son, DJ Conner, from 1988 to 1997, continued that he "hasn't even taken the time to listen" to what she has to say, and labelled him a "brainwashed bigot".

In May 2018, Barr posted a tweet insulting Valerie Jarrett, a former advisor to President Barack Obama, writing, "The Muslim Brotherhood and Planet of the Apes had a baby = VJ."

The reboot of Roseanne was promptly cancelled. Barr later claimed she did not know Jarrett was Black and thought she was Middle Eastern or white, stating the post was an "ill-worded" attempt to criticise Jarrett's politics and foreign policy rather than a racial attack.

In August, Fishman shared an Instagram video responding to renewed discussion about why the reboot was cancelled.

"The brilliant comedians help us laugh at the darkest, darkest topics," he opined. "Sadly, in this case, there was no joke. And the show was rightfully cancelled."

Barr said that Fishman will never understand what she said because the Democratic party has been "shoved down his throat".

She continued, "F**k you. You have no geopolitical context whatsoever to discuss what I said. Go f**k yourself, you little f**king worm."