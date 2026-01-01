Ryan Murphy 'just finished' writing Glee reboot script

Ryan Murphy has revealed he "just finished" a Glee reboot script.

The television writer, director and producer told Entertainment Tonight that most of the cast is "very enthusiastic" about the potential reunion for the musical comedy series that ran for six seasons from 2009 to 2015.

"I just finished the script an hour ago," he told the outlet on Wednesday. "So, we have a script. Brad (Falchuk), Ian (Brennan) and I, who wrote the first two seasons, have written something. I've been in touch with around 10 of the original cast members. It's very sweet, and they all had a lot of questions, but they all were very enthusiastic about the idea."

Murphy added, "Nobody's read it, so I don't know, we'll see. I vowed to myself that I wanted to write a couple of them to see what people think, particularly the cast, because we were very close when we were making it."

The update comes two months after Murphy first teased a potential Glee return.

"That show is interesting because it's come back around. So many young people now watch it. And I'm like, 'Maybe we should revisit that show,'" he told People in July.

Glee followed the travails of singing coach Will Schuester, played by Matthew Morrison, and his misfit choir The Glee Club at William McKinley High School in Lima, Ohio. At its peak, the show pulled in up to 13 million weekly viewers.

The show also starred Lea Michele, Kevin McHale, Chris Colfer, Jane Lynch, Jenna Ushkowitz and the late Naya Rivera.

It won five Primetime Emmy Awards and the Golden Globe for Best Television Series - Musical or Comedy in 2010 and 2011. The Cast of Glee also achieved huge chart success, landing 207 entries on the Billboard Hot 100 between 2009 and 2015.