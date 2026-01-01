Taylor and Tay Lautner welcome baby daughter

Taylor Lautner and his wife Tay Lautner are new parents.

Taking to Instagram on Wednesday, Tay - born Taylor Dome - announced that she gave birth to a daughter named Lennon Taylor Lautner on 16 September.

"One week loving our sweet little Lenny," she captioned a sweet photo of the newborn.

A short time later, the couple was inundated with congratulatory messages from celebrities, including several of actor Taylor's The Twilight Saga co-stars.

"Oh be still my heart. Congratulations to you both, I'm so so happy for you. Baby Lenny, Auntie Nik is ready to give you all the snuggles," wrote Nikki Reed, while Jackson Rathbone declared: "Yes !!!! Congrats ya'll !!!"

Taylor, 34, and Tay, started dating in 2018 and tied the knot in 2022.

The pair announced they were expecting their first child in March.

And during an appearance on the Call Her Daddy podcast last month, Tay revealed that she was considering incorporating "Taylor" into the baby's name.

"It may be in the mix," she teased at the time. "We will find out when the baby comes."

Emphasising that she felt "so much pressure naming a human," the registered nurse noted that fans have voiced support for using Taylor in the little one's moniker.

"I feel like if I don't name my baby Taylor, the Internet's literally gonna cancel me," the 29-year-old joked. "I'm gonna get cancelled."