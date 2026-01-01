Gremlins 3 delayed by nearly a year as Warner Bros shuffles slate

Gremlins 3 has been delayed by nearly a year.

Warner Bros. has pushed back the release date of the movie - on which Steven Spielberg will return as executive producer - from November 19, 2027, to October 6, 2028.

The studio gave fans a first look at character Gizmo in a 10-second teaser video.

Warner Bros captioned the clip: "10.6.28. Only In Theaters."

Chris Columbus, the filmmaker behind Harry Potter and the writer of the original Gremlins, will direct and produce the new instalment.

Warner Bros. revealed last November it was officially reviving its beloved Gremlins franchise.

The long-awaited threequel will mark the first new live-action entry in the series in nearly four decades.

Warner Bros. Discovery CEO and president David Zaslav revealed the news during the company’s investor call, confirming the project will also feature Zach Lipovsky and Adam Stein as co-writers.

Kristie Macosko Krieger and Holly Bario will produce for Amblin Entertainment alongside Michael Barnathan and Mark Radcliffe of 26th Street Pictures.

No plot details or casting information have been released.

The original Gremlins, released in 1984 and directed by Joe Dante, followed teenager Billy Peltzer after he receives a strange creature called a Mogwai as a pet.

When the creature’s three strict rules are broken - no bright light, no water, and no feeding after midnight - chaos unfolds in his small town during Christmas.

The film earned more than $212 million worldwide and led to the creation of the PG-13 rating in the United States.

Its 1990 sequel, Gremlins 2: The New Batch, grossed $41 million and later became a cult favourite.

Warner Bros. Pictures’ president of development and production Jesse Ehrman said about the upcoming third instalment in the franchise: “Few titles are as beloved and iconic as Gremlins, and we’re beyond excited to bring it back for both lifelong fans and a whole new generation.

“It’s a privilege to be working alongside Steven (Spielberg), Chris (Columbus), and the entire creative team, and we look forward to audiences experiencing the next instalment of the magic, mayhem, and heart of Gremlins on the big screen.”