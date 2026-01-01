George MacKay reveals anxiety over Sense and Sensibility role

George MacKay has admitted he questioned if he was "up to" starring in Sense and Sensibility.

The British actor plays Edward Ferrars, the kind and shy love interest of Elinor Dashwood, in the latest film adaption of the classic Jane Austen novel.

In a new interview with GQ Hype, MacKay admitted he initially had a crisis in confidence and wondered if he was right for the role.

"If I'm really honest, of course there's a slightly self-conscious question of: Am I up to it?" he recalled.

"And you don't want to say that out loud, because that doesn't feel inherently like the men that are romantic leads, brimming with confidence and chutzpah."

Describing Edward as the "most romantic" character he's ever played, MacKay also revealed what drew him to the role.

The 34-year-old star admired the character for valuing honour over bravado.

"That level of courtesy and respect and sort of a kind of quiet romantic presence, it felt like... It's a nice man to step into his shoes, especially nowadays," he explained.

While MacKay may have had his doubts about his suitability for the role, his co-star Daisy Edgar-Jones - who plays Edward's love interest Elinor Dashwood - knew he was the perfect choice.

"He imbued Edward with such depth of emotion and restrained feeling," she shared.

"Bringing all the intensity to their love story each day on screen."

Sense and Sensibility is released in cinemas from 25 September.