Catherine Zeta-Jones insists kids from famous families have 'so much to prove'

Catherine Zeta-Jones has insisted children of Hollywood stars have "so much to prove".

Having recently slammed the term 'nepo-baby', a phrase used to describe people who gain career opportunities because of their famous parents, the Wednesday actress once again waded into the debate during an appearance on BBC Radio 4's Woman's Hour.

While some young stars have been accused of having an unfair advantage as their family is already in the industry, the mother-of-two argued the "opposite" is true.

"No, no, no quite opposite. First of all, they have so much to prove," Zeta-Jones insisted when asked if children of celebrities have an easier route to success.

"That, 'Oh! It's in your genes, it's in your blood.' It's like, 'No, actually I have a true passion and love of the craft,'" she added.

Zeta-Jones shares 26-year-old son Dylan and 23-year-old daughter Carys with her husband Michael Douglas.

Both Dylan and Carys have shown an interest in acting, with Carys also keen on directing.

The 56-year-old actress then touched upon her famous husband Michael's glittering Hollywood career as she continued to discuss the topic.

"I'm married to the ultimate nepo baby," she shared.

"My husband was the son of Kirk Douglas, the son of Spartacus, you know? And he's done pretty good on his own," the star continued.

Zeta-Jones, who recently branded the term 'nepo-baby' "horrific", also pointed out that celebrity offspring are often subjected to "intense scrutiny" from an early age.

"They don't need another tag, I think it's very unfortunate," she commented.

Elsewhere in the interview, Zeta-Jones shared her frustration that other industries value family connections.

"If it was any other industry whether it be finance or business, or if you're a lawyer, or I know all my grown-up surgeon doctor friends have kids going into that industry, and they don't get labelled," she argued.