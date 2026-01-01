Susan Sarandon detained amid protests against Israeli prime minister

Susan Sarandon has been detained during protests in New York City.

The Oscar winner, 79, was in a group of around 100 people who were taken into custody during protests ahead of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's address to the United Nations General Assembly.

Protesters were detained for blocking traffic and roadways along First Avenue near 39th Street, a few blocks south of the UN headquarters.

The actress spoke recently at a press conference at the Venice Film Festival about how she has lost out on movie roles due to her support of Palestine.

Other protesters included Cynthia Nixon, 60, Hacks star Hannah Einbinder, 31, and comedian Caleb Hearon, 31. A representative for Nixon confirmed she had attended the protest but was not detained.

Sarandon has a history of arrests around political activism. In 2023, she was arrested during a One Fair Wage rally while advocating for fair minimum wages. In 2018, she was one of 575 people arrested during a protest against the Trump administration's "zero-tolerance" immigration policies and family separations at the southern border.

She has spoken openly about her willingness to get involved in causes she believes in. "I'm going to be a woman much longer than I'm going to be an actor. I'm going to be a mother much longer than I'll be an actor," she told Jimmy Fallon in 2017. "You have to live an authentic, kind life. That's all I'm striving for."