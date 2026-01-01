Hannah Einbinder speaks out following arrest at anti-Netanyahu protest

Hannah Einbinder has spoken out following her arrest at a protest in New York City this week.

On Thursday, the Hacks actress was detained by police officers after she participated in a sit-in organised by activist group Jewish Voice for Peace that blocked traffic near the headquarters of the United Nations (UN).

The protest coincided with the arrival of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu at the UN building, where he addressed global leaders at the General Assembly.

In a statement posted to her Instagram Stories on Friday, Einbinder criticised Netanyahu for the ongoing Gaza war, fought as part of unresolved Israeli-Palestinian conflicts.

"If the pictures of my friends and me getting arrested in protest of Netanyahu's shameful visit to New York draw attention to anything, let it be to the devastating genocidal war Israel is waging against the people of Palestine and Southern Lebanon - to the settler attacks, the home demolitions, the bombing of people as they sleep; to the crimes that happen every SINGLE day but garner almost no international press coverage," she began.

Einbinder didn't disclose whether she is facing any charges.

The Seekers of Infinite Love star went on to blast Netanyahu and called on the U.S. government to intervene.

"The U.S. government has the power to bring an end to all of this killing, pillaging, and land theft, yet instead it chooses to welcome the butcher of Gaza with open arms," the 31-year-old continued. "The fact that the orchestrator of all this bloodshed is roaming freely in our cities is an indictment of BOTH REPUBLICANS AND DEMOCRATS who enable and protect architects of genocide like Netanyahu. Let us not mistake the spectacle for the story: genocide is the headline, and it is time for it to end."

In addition to Einbinder, Susan Sarandon was also detained at the protest.

Other celebrities at the demonstration included Cynthia Nixon, Elliot Page, Indya Moore, Mary Beth Barone, and Sarah Sherman.

In his speech at the UN General Assembly, Netanyahu defended his country's military campaigns and claimed Israel's war in Gaza is "the opposite of genocide".