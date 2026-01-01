Lili Reinhart calls for studios to make 'lesbian vampire' movie

Lili Reinhart has claimed studios are "too afraid" to make her proposed "lesbian vampire" movie.

The Love Hypothesis actress came across the story in an unspecified novella but she can't understand why film bosses have been reluctant to pick up the tale for adaptation "in this day and age".

Speaking to Hits Radio, she said: "There is a book, it’s a novella that I’m trying to get adapted that is about lesbian vampires and people are too afraid to make that.

“So, if you work at a studio and are watching this video, I don’t know why you wouldn’t make that in this day and age. That’s what I’m trying to do.”

Lili admitted she is always "way more interested" in a role if her character doesn't only have a male love interest.

She laughed: "I’m instantly way more interested in doing a movie if my character is a little gay because I’m a little gay."

Lili can next be seen opposite Tom Bateman and Rachel Marsh in The Love Hypothesis and she felt "lucky" to be cast in the movie because she had adored Ali Hazelwood's 2021 novel of the same name, on which the movie is based.

She recently told People magazine: "I really fell in love with the book and I fell in love with the characters, and the fact that the whole plot stems from two best friends who love each other that much, that really sold me. But I really fell in love with Ali’s book.

"We obviously both, for a reason, fell in love with these women on the page first. And so they were already written so beautifully and their friendship was such a beautiful thing to latch onto. I just felt lucky that we got to play them."

Lili has also revealed that Ali has given her approval of the film adaptation.

She said: "We were really lucky to have, and to have to this day, such incredible support from her. She’s really showing so much love for the film and we’re so grateful for that."

Tom previously admitted to loving that the film's main characters, Olive and Adam, seemingly have nothing in common.

The actor explained to People: "These are two people who, surely, shouldn't work.

"But because they, as Lili said, they're doing something to help her friend and trying to do a beautiful thing, they really get to see each other for who they are."

Tom also acknowledged the pressures that come with adapting a well-known novel.

The film star said: "I really think it's really hard when you're adapting something for film because every single one of you who loves the book has your own idea of what these characters are gonna be like.

"Every single person involved with this had such a deep love for the book and for doing it justice for everyone that loves it."