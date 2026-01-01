Die Hard 2 director Renny Harlin recalls disagreements with Bruce Willis over John McClane

Die Hard 2 director Renny Harlin has recalled arguing with Bruce Willis over his iconic character John McClane.

The 1990 action movie saw Willis reprise his role as the sarcastic New York City police detective, with Harlin taking over directorial duties on the franchise from John McTiernan.

During an episode for Harlin's new podcast Harlin House, the filmmaker revealed Willis wanted to play a "straight" version of McClane in the sequel, while he was adamant the character needed to retain his humour.

"You know, those quips, and funny lines, and smirks that I did in Die Hard. That's bulls**t. I'm just going to play it straight," Harlin claims Willis told him.

"But Bruce, why do you think there is Die Hard 2? It's because people loved your character, John McClane. Who is he? He is a blue-collar cop with a sarcastic sense of humour, and that's the character," Harlin replied to the actor.

While Harlin insisted humour was an integral part of McClane's personality as it reflected "his attitude toward authority", Willis refused to budge.

Following the stand-off Harlin has revealed he felt "powerless" and turned to producer Joel Silver for support.

To resolve the issue, Harlin and Silver met with Willis for a lengthy discussion before finally finding a resolution.

"The result of that meeting was that we agreed to do as many takes as he wanted his way, but then one take my way," he continued.

"That's how we shot the whole movie: eight serious takes and one funny take."

Harlin also revealed that every smirk or hint of a smile Willis offered during the takes ended up in the final cut.

In Die Hard 2 McClane tries to stop rogue military terrorists who have taken over an airport in their bid to rescue a captured drug lord.

The sequel was a box office hit, grossing $240 million (£180 million) worldwide, and spawned a further three sequels in the franchise.