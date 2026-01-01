Colleen Hoover backs It Ends With Us sequel

Colleen Hoover would be "all for" an It Ends With Us movie sequel.

The author's best-selling novel was turned into a film in 2024 by Justin Baldoni and his Wayfarer Studios company, and though the project was ultimately overshadowed by the lengthy legal battle between the director-and-actor and his co-star Blake Lively, Colleen would welcome seeing her follow-up It Starts With Us on the big screen too.

She told Variety: "I mean, I don’t own the rights to the film sequel. So, if they decide to make another one, I’m all for it!"

Despite the controversy - which saw Blake sue Justin over allegations of sexual harassment and orchestrating a “smear campaign”, while he hit back with a defamation lawsuit - Colleen is still very proud of the film and "feels for everyone" involved with the project.

Speaking as she promoted Verity, the latest adaptation of one of her novels, she said: "I feel for everyone, you know? As the author, I was — and am — so proud of that movie. I think they did a great job.

"I think Blake [Lively] was great in it, Justin [Baldoni] was great in it, Brandon [Sklenar] was great in it, and I saw the completed film before any of that happened, or I knew it was happening, so I was proud of the film! And I still am.

"It was a huge hit. So, that’s what I focus on and I’m grateful that we’re here doing another one.

"It’s been a great experience and I think the aftermath is going to be a great experience. I’m just really, really excited for this release in a way that I don’t think I have been. I had a lot of nerves with the other ones, for a lot of different reasons, but this one is pure excitement."

Before the legal battle between the pair, Justin had tipped Blake to direct a potential sequel.

When Entertainment Weekly asked him whether he would return to direct a follow-up picture, he replied: “I think there are better people for that one. I think Blake Lively’s ready to direct. That’s what I think.”

But when the legal issues arose, insiders admitted a follow-up had become hugely unlikely.

A source told Variety: “This is uncharted territory, and nobody has any idea of what a sequel could look like. There’s probably no world where these two will work together again.”