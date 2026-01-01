Florence Pugh: 'East of Eden is my baby'

Florence Pugh has described her new TV series East of Eden as her "baby".

The British actress stars in the new Netflix adaptation of the classic John Steinbeck novel and is fiercely proud of the project.

During an appearance on the new series of The Graham Norton Show, Florence also discussed her close bond with director Zoe Kazan.

"It is a sweeping epic, and my character is also epic in every way. It has been the most amazing journey working with Zoe," she explained.

"It has been so special and it's like releasing our baby. I am very protective of it, and really excited," she added.

East of Eden is set in California's Salinas Valley and follows the lives of two families, the Trasks and the Hamiltons, from the Civil War through to the end of World War I.

Florence plays main antagonist Cathy Ames in the sweeping miniseries, which is a retelling of the fateful biblical story of Cain and Abel.

During her appearance on the talk show, the 30-year-old actress also spoke about how connected she felt to the role.

"Because I play a character that goes across several decades the thrill for me was figuring her out as she aged," she shared.

"It really was amazing and I had a brilliant time. Creating the series was a dream and I will be talking about this role for the rest of my career."

East of Eden is scheduled to be released on Netflix on 1 October.

The Graham Norton Show airs tonight on BBC One at 10.40pm and is also available to watch on BBC iPlayer.